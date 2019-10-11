Mom pleads for public’s help in finding hit-and-run driver

Surveillance video released today shows the car Harris County deputies believe hit a 13-year-old girl before driving off and leaving her fighting for her life.

Investigators think that car could be a Chevrolet Cruze or a Kia Forte.

The driver of the suspected vehicle hit London Banks in north Harris County as she was leaving a convenience store with her brother last Wednesday.

This is the car police believe is responsible for 13-year-old London Banks' serious injuries.

"Houston is really not safe until we have this person off the streets," says mother Shandr'a Mosely-Banks.

The 13 year-old was Life Flighted to the hospital in critical condition, but the driver is still nowhere to be found.

With the newly-released surveillance video, London's mother hopes someone recognizes the car and comes forward.

Advertisement

But while she's determined to find the driver, she says London is determined to heal.

“She’s always been a determined individual,” says Mosley.

Friday morning, London was moved to Shriners Hospital in Houston to continue therapy, and her mom says the teen is walking with some help and communicating through blinking.

The new ability became evident during Thursday night’s Astros win.

“She was blinking like crazy, and I was like yes!!” says Mosley

"We will be in our Altuve jerseys watching the game again."

Although London has to root on her favorite team from her recovery bed instead of the stands, her mom is confident that someone will help police catch the driver.

“Today this was my loved one, but tomorrow could very well be yours,” she adds.

Crime Stoppers is offering an award for information that leads to an arrest.