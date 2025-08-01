Missouri City gym honors young shooting victim with memorial bench

The Brief A bench was dedicated at Alphaland Gym in Missouri City in honor of Cody Johnson, who would have turned 20 this week; he was a frequent visitor and beloved member of the gym community. Johnson was fatally shot while driving on the Katy Freeway on September 27, 2024; no suspects have been identified nearly a year later. His parents expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.



Friends and family gathered this week at Alphaland Gym in Missouri City to pay tribute to Cody Johnson, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed while driving on the Katy Freeway nearly a year ago.

The parents of Cody Johnson revealed the bench dedicated to him at Alphaland, his gym in Missouri City.

The occasion was a solemn yet heartwarming one, coinciding with what would have been Johnson’s 20th birthday. A bench was unveiled in his honor at the gym he loved and frequented.

"I think it’s amazing how he’s touched so many lives," said Mike Johnson, Cody’s father. "He was never a victim—he’s blessed people from right here in the gym to across the country."

The backstory:

Johnson was fatally shot on September 27, 2024, while driving his black Chevrolet Camaro on the I-10 feeder road in Katy, near Beltway 8 and Highway 99. He was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made in the case.

"As a mom, it warms my heart," said Amy Juneau, Cody’s mother. "Just to know, even though he's no longer here with me, that he had an effect on everybody he met and came in touch with."

The dedicated bench features Johnson’s likeness and a nod to his physical strength—traits that friends say represented both his character and his passion for fitness.

"Everybody’s doing what they can, and that person needs to come forward," said Mike Johnson. "We know it's probably not a reality at this point. So instead, we're going to live like Cody and keep trying to be a better person every single day."

Shooting unsolved

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO or Crimestoppers.