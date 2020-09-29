Missouri City accepting applications for rent, mortgage, utility relief

article

Missouri City is now accepting applications for $500,000 in rental, mortgage and utility relief.

Households can receive up to $2,000 for rent or mortgage for two months, plus $500 per month for utilities for two months, according to the city website.

Landlords and mortgage companies must also register.

Applicants below 120 percent of the area median income and with family members under 12 or over 65 will be given priority.

You can apply by calling (281) 403-8690 or online at https://www.missouricitytx.gov/1029/CARES-Act-Programs.

