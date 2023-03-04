article

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman with intellectual disabilities last seen in Deer Park.

The Deer Park PD said Mirella Montano, 26, was last spotted in the 2400 block of Savannah Bend located in southeast Harris County in a red Chrysler 300.

She has been described as 5'0" tall, weighing about 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

We're told Montano has intellectual disabilities, so if you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Deer Park PD at 281-479-1511.