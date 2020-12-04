Missing teen was last seen on Houston's south side

article

Authorities are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Houston’s south side.

Alxias Martin, 15, was last seen leaving the 4000 block of Griggs Road in an unknown direction of travel.

The teen was wearing a peach jacket, blue jeans with a gold pocket and white shoes.

The last contact with Alxias was on November 18.

Alxias is described as a white or white Hispanic female, 5’7” tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Alxias’ whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

