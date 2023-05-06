Missing teen: 19-year-old swept out by wave near Surfside Beach, Coast Guard searching

Multiple agencies are still searching for a 19-year-old who went missing near Freeport.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office contacted the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders on Friday at 6:30 p.m. about a swimmer who was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

He is described as a Black male and was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks with an orange waistband.

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched the Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew, and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

Sector Houston-Galveston

Station Freeport

Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Auxillary

Surfside Police Department

Texas EquuSearch

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.