Missing teen: 19-year-old swept out by wave near Surfside Beach, Coast Guard searching
HOUSTON - Multiple agencies are still searching for a 19-year-old who went missing near Freeport.
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office contacted the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders on Friday at 6:30 p.m. about a swimmer who was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.
He is described as a Black male and was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks with an orange waistband.
Photo courtesy of The Coast Guard Heartland
Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched the Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew, and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.
The following agencies are involved in the search:
- Sector Houston-Galveston
- Station Freeport
- Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Auxillary
- Surfside Police Department
- Texas EquuSearch
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.