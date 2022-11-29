Missing sisters, pet dog found safe in Louisiana woods after community search

Authorities found two young sisters and their pet golden retriever near Folsom, in Louisiana, after they were reported missing Monday night.

According to the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen at 5 p.m. local time on Nov. 28 near their home.

Officials said they used resources including drones, ATVs, K9s and a helicopter to help locate the children and pet.

The girls and their dog were found safe, the sheriff’s office confirmed in an update posted at 9:30 pm on social media.



"We are very happy to say both girls and their dog have been located and are safe. THANK YOU to everyone who helped, especially Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for the use of their helicopters!!!," the sheriff's office wrote.

RELATED: FOUND: Melissa Highsmith's family 'overjoyed' after being reunited with sister abducted in 1971

A video uploaded to the office's Facebook page shows the girls being reunited with their parents and meeting the sheriff.

RELATED: Good Samaritan rescues dog, puppies found abandoned in Kentucky creek

"Two little girls; one devoted dog; hundreds of concerned and caring neighbors, friends, and first responders; and a very happy ending," the caption accompanying the video read.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.