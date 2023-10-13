The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

According to officials, 44-year-old Tyler Mitchell was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

His last known location was the 14000 block of Bay Gardens Drive, Sugar Land, Fort Bend County, Texas.

Missing Person: Tyler Mitchell-Fort Bend County

Mitchell was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with khaki shorts and black shoes, FBCSO says.

He's described as six feet two inches tall and around 250 pounds.

FBCSO stated there is no sign of foul play and is looking to verify his wellbeing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665.