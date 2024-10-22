Montgomery County early voting hours, locations

Early voting is now underway across Texas and runs through November 1.

The timing for early voting can change depending on the day and county.

Montgomery County Early Voting Hours

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, October 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 - Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31 - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery County Early Voting Locations

North Montgomery County Community Center 600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378 Meador Room

Lone Star Community Center (Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe) 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356 Cissy Boulware Room

West Montgomery County Community Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355 Green Room

East Montgomery County Fair Association Building 21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357 Main Room

South County Community Center 2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380 Dining Room and Room 102

Central Library (Main Early Voting Polling Place - Limited Ballots) 104 I-45 North, Conroe 77301 Large Meeting Room

George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library 8125 Ashlane Way, The Woodlands 77382 Meeting Room 101 and 102

Magnolia Event Center 11659 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354 Ballroom C

Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77386 Community Center

East Montgomery County Community Development Center 16401 First Street, Suite 100, Splendora 77372 Hayden and Dunn Conference Rooms

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.