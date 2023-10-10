Needville ISD school bus involved in crash with vehicle early Tuesday morning

A Needville ISD bus was involved in a crash with a vehicle early Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Texas 36 South and FM 1994, in Guy.

Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said only three students were on the bus at the time.

"Two vehicles collided and one of them hit the bus," Rhodes said. "Our bus driver was not at fault, and is OK. We are grateful she and our students were unharmed, and we’re praying for the people in the vehicles."

Needville ISD Police Chief Craigan Colunga said no major injuries were reported from the occupants of the vehicles.