Cypress-Fairbanks ISD school bus accident leaves one dead, students safe

An investigation is underway into a fatal crash involving a Cypress-Fairbanks ISD school bus in northwest Harris County.

Just after 1 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office was notified about an accident involving a full-sized school bus and a Nissan Rogue.

Initial findings by deputies indicate that the Nissan Rogue driver failed to yield the right of way while pulling out of a driveway on Barker Cypress Road. This was as the school bus traveled southbound in the outer lane.

Authorities say despite swerving left to avoid a collision, the bus driver collided with the SUV driver's side.

A 26-year-old female driver was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering critical injuries in the accident. Deputies say she was not wearing a seat belt.

A 64-year-old woman drove the school bus, and three students were on board. Students ages 17 to 18 were seated in the fourth and fifth rows, one teenage girl and two teenage boys. All were taken home by their parents.