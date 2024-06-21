The Houston Police Department is asking for help locating missing 29-year-old Matthew Mefford.

According to officials, Mefford was last seen on June 17 around 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Soren Lane.

Matthew Mefford (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

He is described as being six feet and four inches tall with blond hair and brown eyes, weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Mefford may be is asked to contact HPD's Missing Person unit at 832-394-1840.