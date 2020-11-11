Missing man, 26, last seen in east Harris County on Sunday

article

A search is underway for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen in east Harris County on Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, members of Texas EquuSearch were set to conduct a search for Eri Vazquez.

Vazquez was last seen in the 12000 block of Beach St. in the early morning hours of November 8.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white Vans tennis shoes and a pink kimono shirt.

Vazquez has a beard along his lower jaw area, a goatee, a mustache, a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms, and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

