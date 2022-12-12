article

Authorities in Friendswood are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday morning.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, Lester Mabry, 38, told his family he was going for a walk around 7:30 a.m. but never returned home.

He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police say Mabry is new to the area.

Officials say Friendswood PD and the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department searched several areas near Clear Creek but had not located him as of Sunday night.

Anyone who has seen Mabry or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Friendswood police at (281)996-3300.