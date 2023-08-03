article

A 70-year-old man who was reported missing in Houston was last seen two days.

Lawrence Edward Robinson was reportedly last seen leaving his home in the 7100 block of Osage Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the missing person’s flyer, he was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a hat that has the Texas Symbol on it.

He is 5’10" tall, 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.