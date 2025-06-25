West Harris County: Missing teen last seen in Katy area

The Brief Timothy Roberson was last seen Sunday on Coldfield Drive. Roberson was wearing a black hoodie and black shorts. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Harris County authorities are looking for a teen who was last seen in the Katy area before going missing.

Harris County missing: Timothy Roberson

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 13-year-old Timothy Roberson was last seen on Sunday, June 22, in the 19700 block of Coldfield Drive.

The location is near North Fry Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

Roberson was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

What we don't know:

No other information is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Timothy Roberson's whereabouts can contact authorities by doing one of the following:

Call the HCSO Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270

Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net

Call Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)