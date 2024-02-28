Authorities need your help locating a person last seen on February 2.

Authorities are searching 55-year-old Jimmy Deffenebaugh.

Jimmy Deffenebaugh

Deffenebaugh was last seen leaving his home in the Cutten Green subdivision on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing a white Chevron hat, black hoodie, blue jeans, an orange reflector vest, and black shoes.

If you have seen Deffenebaugh, contact Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, at 1(281)376-34721 or your local law enforcement.