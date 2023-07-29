Missing Houston woman, 67, with dementia last seen Friday

A search is underway for a missing 67-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen in Houston on Friday.

Olga Silva was reported to have last been seen in the 2500 block of Morehouse Lane.

Olga Silva (Photo: Houston Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white pants.

She is 4’11" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair may be in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.