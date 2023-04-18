article

A 56-year-old man who was reported missing in Houston was last seen nearly a month ago.

Authorities say Adren White, who may also go by the name "Lamon", was last seen near the 5500 block of W. 34th Street around 8 a.m. March 20.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue sweatpants. He is 5’4" tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.