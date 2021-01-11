Missing Houston man, 93, last seen Sunday night

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 93-year-old man from Houston.

Arnulfo Camacho was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Fulton.

He was wearing a red coat, a red and white checkered shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Camacho is 5’3" tall, 146 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

