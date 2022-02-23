Missing Houston girl, 15, last seen in NE Houston on February 8

article

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Houston was last seen two weeks ago.

Authorities say Da’awna Younger left on foot from the 9600 block of Homestead in an unknown direction of travel on February 8.

It is not known what Da’awna was last wearing. She is 5’1" tall, 109 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.

