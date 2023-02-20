article

A search is underway for a missing 23-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism and intellectual disability.

According to the missing persons report, Demitrie Cornell Bundage – who also goes by "DeDe"—was last seen in the 700 block of Wainwright St. on Monday.

MORE: Virginia student reported missing weeks ago found in Houston shelter

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress shirt and blue jeans.

He is 5’9" tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing man is to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.