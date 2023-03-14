article

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a Houston woman.

Autumn "Heather" Sexton, 29, was reported to have last been seen in the 1200 block of Prairie Street around noon Saturday.

According to the alert, she has intellectual disabilities.

Sexton was last seen wearing a multi-colored button up shirt and jeans.

Autumn Sexton was last seen wearing this shirt. (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She is 5’9" tall, weighs 300 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.