Missing 9-year-old walked away from home with bags of clothes

A missing 9-year-old boy who disappeared on Thursday, walked away from home with two grocery bags full of clothes, according to Houston police.

Romello Carter was last seen around 10 a.m. in his Sunnyside neighborhood, according to HPD.

His home is located in the 8100 block of Bowen Street.

Romero stands 4'6" and weighs roughly 86 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, black pants, and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Romello's whereabouts is asked to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.