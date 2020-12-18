Missing 87-year-old Houston man last seen two weeks ago

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 87-year-old man who was last seen leaving his north Houston home more than two weeks ago.

Jimmy Tucker was last seen leaving the 1500 block of Wellington around 10 a.m. on December 1.

Police say he was driving a white Ford pickup truck. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Tucker is described as a white male, 5’7" tall, 146 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

