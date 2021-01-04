Missing 84-year-old man last seen Saturday in northeast Houston

article

An 84-year-old man has been reported missing in northeast Houston.

Charles McCoy was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of Lakewood Drive.

He was wearing a green sweater and a black hat. The color of his pants is unknown.

His is described as a white male, 5’11" tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair.

Authorities say McCoy is also known by "Charles Heath" and "Buddy Heath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

