Missing 73-year-old man last seen Saturday in northeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - A 73-year-old man has been missing from Houston for days.
Larry Jones was reportedly last seen Saturday in the 5000 block of Laura Koppe.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and dark blue tennis shoes. Jones is 5’9" tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray/white hair.
Authorities say the man is reported to have schizophrenia and high blood pressure.
Anyone who has seen Jones is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.
Advertisement