Missing 73-year-old man last seen Saturday in northeast Houston

A 73-year-old man has been missing from Houston for days.

Larry Jones was reportedly last seen Saturday in the 5000 block of Laura Koppe.

He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and dark blue tennis shoes. Jones is 5’9" tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray/white hair.

Authorities say the man is reported to have schizophrenia and high blood pressure.

Anyone who has seen Jones is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840.

