MISSING: 25-year-old Houston man not seen after lunch break; phone found in bank bushes

The mother of a Houston man is desperate for answers after her son vanished during his lunch break on Thursday.

Taylour Young, 25, was last seen at work on CityWest Blvd. in west Houston around noon on Dec. 9, 2021.

Taylour Young descriptions

The Sam Houston State University graduate is described as being 5'11" and weighing 160 lbs, with a fleur de lis tattoo on the back of his right calf and a Tasmanian devil on the front of his right leg.

Taylour, whose nickname is Gallardo, has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Billionaire Boys Club sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

His car is described as a 2019 silver Honda Civic with black details, including a black trunk, and Texas license plate: MDC9337.

Where was Taylour Young last seen?

Taylour's car was captured on surveillance video around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday near the Capitol One Bank at the corner of South Voss Rd. and San Felipe St., which is roughly 15 minutes east of Taylour's workplace.

According to his mother, Tiffany Robinson, it just doesn't make sense.

"Why would he drive over there, if there's a Capitol One and other stores right by his job," she told FOX 26.

Footage of his car was captured by Kroger surveillance cameras in the area.

His phone was recovered from the bushes behind the bank.

Robinson says Houston Police detectives are currently working to obtain more surveillance footage from nearby businesses, including the Capitol One branch.

Who is Taylour Young?

"He's a very quiet person. Clean cut, helpful," Robinson describes her son.

Her only child graduated from Klein High School in 2013 before going to Sam Houston, where he graduated in finance in 2017. Taylour now works for an oil and gas company.

Robinson says that Taylour's coworkers and employer are working to start a cash reward for any help in finding him.

"He's loved by everybody," Robinson said. "His friends are in disbelief about it. They're passing out flyers, posting on social media."

The emotional mother breaks down as she talks about all the shares and comments on social media, but laments not getting any new information in the search for her son.

"You're getting positive stories, but no leads," she manages to say. "I just don't know where to start. The more we wait … the more time. I just … there's nothing you can do."

After a moment of despair, Robinson takes a breath.

"I don't have the option to be weak," she says composed. "I have to be strong for my son."

If you know anything about Taylour Young's whereabouts or have any useful information, no matter how small, please contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit by calling (832) 394-1840.