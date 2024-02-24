The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is looking for 14-year-old Kierah Conaway after she was last seen taking an Uber.

Kierah was last seen leaving her home in the Foxwood subdivision in Humble in a (UBER) over 24 hours ago, according to deputies.

According to her picture, Kierah is a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

If you have any information regarding Kierah's whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement.