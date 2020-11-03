Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in north Harris County

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 12-year-old Ashley Miralda was last seen in the 300 block of Parramatta Lane around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

She was wearing a gray jacket with green lines on it, blue and gray pants, unknown shoes and she was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Ashley Miralda is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

