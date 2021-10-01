Missing 11-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Manvel

article

Manvel police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Travion Mills left school on Thursday and has not returned home.

Police say he suffers from mental illness and is in need of his medication.

According to MPD, he may have a karate uniform with him.

If you have seen him or have information on where he might be, contact police at 281-489-1212.

