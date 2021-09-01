Missing 10-year-old boy last seen in north Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in north Houston on Tuesday.

Fredrell Richardson was last seen leaving the 5600 block of Patrick in an unknown direction of travel.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. Fredrell is 4’10" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

