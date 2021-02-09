Misinformation leads to long lines, frustrated people at TSU COVID-19 vaccination site

Baylor St. Lukes and Texas Southern University have partnered up to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. The clinic is not open to the public, but false information was spread and dozens of people showed up to campus hoping to get a shot.

It was apparently a text message that was sent around misinforming people that there was no age requirement or appointment needed to get vaccinated at TSU. The site is not open for walk-ins or for people who don’t meet the 1A or 1B criteria.

That false information drew a crowd of people to campus, eager to get vaccinated. But many, who waited hours, were eventually turned away when supplies ran out around 5 p.m.

Laura Wilkins said she was frustrated after driving over from Katy.

"It was terrible. I can’t walk without this. I can’t walk from here to that door. Now I’m trying to think how I'm going to get back to the parking lot," Wilkins said.

Currently, state guidelines are prioritizing senior citizens 65 and older, and those 16 and over with underlying health conditions.

However, that didn’t stop some from trying anyways.

"I’m not in the 1A or 1B category, but I came anyway just to see if they had any extra if they would possibly give out," said Charquinta Graham.

Others, who do meet the criteria, were upset they keep getting turned away.

"I’m frustrated right now because some other people went up earlier that were younger and they just walked up right there. And we’ve been here a long time, we're 65 and over," said Carmel Warren.

"We were all the way down there in line and so we were surprised to see all these people, which don’t meet the criteria to get the vaccine," said Beatrice Fyffe.

TSU said they administered roughly 500 vaccines on Tuesday alone.

The vaccine site is scheduled to operate on campus through at least July.

"This operation works by how many vaccines are given when they are available," said Dr. Rashid Mosavin, Dean of College of Pharmacy at TSU.

Anyone who is eligible and wants a vaccine needs to sign up and register online first and make an appointment.