Minor tests positive for COVID-19 at Harris Co. Juvenile Detention Center

A youth at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with protocols recommended by Harris County Public Health (HCPH), the City of Houston Public Health Department, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department's Health Services Division has quarantined the youth, and they are receiving medical treatment.

HCJPD is in the process of notifying the parents of any others who may have had contact with the youth.

The City of Houston's Public Health Department has recommended that HCJPD quarantine affected units, carefully monitor all JDC youth, and continue to screen staff for the virus. These recommendations are currently being followed. Executive Management is also further improving its enhanced cleaning and documentation procedures, as suggested by UTHSC.

Staff who may have come in contact with the youth who tested positive have been individually notified by their immediate supervisor and were given additional care and monitoring instructions. It is imperative that staff continue to clean thoroughly frequently touched areas, exercise social distancing, clean hands. and utilize other precautions associated with limiting the transmission of the disease.

