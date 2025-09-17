Milby Street fire: Firefighters battling building fire in East Houston
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are on the scene battling a building fire in East Houston.
What we know:
The Houston Fire Department said the building fire is located on Milby Street at Winchester.
Officials said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Authorities said officials have established a water supply and are working to extinguish the fire.
According to the fire department, the building is a warehouse that keeps lithium and lead acid batteries. Officials say there is no danger to the public.
Photo credit: Houston Fire Department
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Fire Department