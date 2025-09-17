Milby Street fire: Firefighters battling building fire in East Houston

The Brief The Houston Fire Department said the building fire is located on Milby Street at Winchester. The building reportedly contained "lithium and lead acid batteries." There is no hazard to the public, and no injuries have been reported at this time.



Houston firefighters are on the scene battling a building fire in East Houston.

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department said the building fire is located on Milby Street at Winchester.

Officials said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Authorities said officials have established a water supply and are working to extinguish the fire.

According to the fire department, the building is a warehouse that keeps lithium and lead acid batteries. Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Photo credit: Houston Fire Department

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.