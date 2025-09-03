Woman accused of pretending to be RN and illegally giving Botox, lip filler injections
HOUSTON - Montgomery County authorities have arrested a woman accused of illegally performing Botox and lip injections.
What we know:
Michelle Davis King was arrested on Aug. 22 and faces felony charges of practicing medicine without a license on a $25,000 bond for each charge.
In April 2025, investigators learned a woman had been falsely presenting herself as a medical professional or registered nurse, according to Montgomery County officials. She is accused of illegally performed Botox and lip fillers without medical supervision.
The Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) and VICE units reportedly identified two victims who suffered harm as a result of the procedures.
Special Agents from the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations also joined the investigation.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown how many other possible victims there might be.
The Source: Information gathered by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.