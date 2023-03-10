The Miami Marlins announced Friday that they signed Yuli Gurriel to a minor league contract with an invitation to Spring Training.

The Marlins welcomed Gurriel to the team, along with José Iglesias, writing on Twitter, "¡Seguimos Creciendo! Welcome to Miami, gentlemen."

Gurriel spent seven years with the Houston Astros, the team winning two World Series titles in that time.

FILE PHOTO. Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvani Expand

"Forever a champion. Thank you, La Piña!" the Astros wrote on Twitter following the announcement.

Gurriel won his first Gold Glove Award in 2021 and was the American League batting champion that year.