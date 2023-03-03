The Houston Astros 2023 season is less than a month away, and your chance to buy single-game tickets is here.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the season go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Tickets can be purchased at www.mlb.com/astros/tickets

Season tickets are already available, as well as partial plans for weekends, weekdays and other options.

Opening Day is March 30 against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park.