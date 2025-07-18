METRO shootings: 19-year-old charged for alleged role in two shootings

The Brief Asia Law, 19, was charged for her role in two separate METRO bus shootings. In one shooting, Law is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Kennedy Asante after he assaulted a bus driver. Cort records claim Law also shot at a vehicle while she waited at a METRO bus stop on Tidwell Road.



A 19-year-old woman was charged in connection with two separate METRO shootings, one of which was deadly, within 24 hours.

Asia Law has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County. Her bond for the assault charge was set at $50,000, but her bond for the murder charge is unknown.

What we know:

On July 15, police were called to a shooting inside a METRO bus at 5300 Antoine Drive.

Houston police found 28-year-old Kennedy Asante was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Asante got on the METRO bus, but the driver would not give him a ride because of a previous disturbance.

Officials say a woman, now believed to be Law, got off the bus and waited at the bus entrance doors. Asante assaulted the driver after they wouldn't give him a ride and as he ran off the bus, Law allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him multiple times before running off.

Video footage from the METRO bus showed Law, who matched the description of a woman described in a previous METRO bus stop shooting near Tidwell.

Houston METRO police report they received a call from Law's ex-girlfriend, who alleged Law messaged her on social media and told the ex-girlfriend she was the person involved in the Antoine shooting.

What's next:

Law is scheduled to appear in court on this charge on July 21.

Tidwell METRO shooting tied to suspect

The backstory:

According to court documents, Law was also involved in another shooting incident on July 14 at a METRO bus stop at 6500 Tidwell Street.

Records state prior to the shooting, Law was inside a McDonald's at 6615 Tidwell and asked the cashier for a cup of water. The cashier was busy so she was not immediately able to get Law water. According to the cashier, she noticed Law was becoming agitated so she gave her the cup of water.

However, Law allegedly stood in front of the cashier and said, "I'm going to spare your life today, and you're lucky that you're at work," then threw the water in her face before leaving.

Court documents state the cashier finished her shift and met up with a second person to give them a ride home.

Both of them told police they saw a friend sitting at the bus stop, so they stopped to speak. Officials say that is when the two noticed Law was also sitting inside the same bus stop.

Law allegedly pulled out a weapon, which led to the McDonald's cashier and her friend to leave out of fear. While driving away, they told police they heard three gunshots and at least one bullet hit the vehicle.

According to records, they called the police to report the incident.