METRO passenger shot, killed after allegedly assaulting driver; shooter fled

The Brief A METRO bus passenger was shot and killed after assaulting a bus driver and then getting off the bus, authorities say. A woman who was not involved in the initial incident allegedly shot him. Police are searching for the woman.



A woman shot and killed a man who had assaulted a METRO bus driver, authorities say. A search is underway for the woman.

Deadly shooting after METRO bus incident

What we know:

According to METRO, the incident occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday near Antoine and Pinemont. METRO bus #2110, operating on Route 85/606, was involved.

METRO says a male passenger had reportedly assaulted the bus driver while onboard, and then he exited the bus.

After exiting the bus, another woman who was not involved in the altercation followed him and shot him, METRO says.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he died.

METRO says the bus operator sustained minor injuries and was taken off shift for the rest of the day.

Police are searching for the shooter.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the incident has been identified.

Search for suspect

What's next:

EMS, METRO Police and the Houston Police Department responded to the scene. METRO police and HPD are searching for the suspect.

What they're saying:

In a statement, METRO said, "METRO remains fully committed to the safety of our riders, employees, and the community we serve. We take all incidents involving violence seriously and continue to work closely with law enforcement partners to ensure the well-being of everyone on and around our system."