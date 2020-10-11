METRO providing complimentary round trips to polling locations

article

METRO is offering complimentary round trips to polling locations in their service area so everyone can have the opportunity to vote.



Voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, and METROLift.



All you have to do is inform the bus operators and/or fare inspectors they are going to, or returning from, the polls.

Voters will be allowed to ride from on Saturday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 24, and Monday thru Thursday, Oct. 26-29 for early voting.

Rides will also be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.



METROLift customers can click here for additional information on how you can travel to the polls.



For additional information or if you have questions, call (713) 635-4000.