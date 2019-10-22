METRO offers safety tips ahead of 2019 World Series

article

METRO wants Astros fans to play it safe as they head to World Series games and watch parties.

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers detailed security measures, saying there's an increased presence of METRO police officers, fare inspectors and other personnel along METRORail lines.

Chief Bumpers also warned everyone that cell phones can be easy targets for thieves making their way through crowds.

"Cell phone thefts are often crimes of opportunity. We want people to be aware of their surroundings, protect their property and know how to contact MPD should the need arise," Chief Bumpers said.

Surveillance cameras are also being used to monitor activity on trains and rail platforms.

"Cameras are recording around-the-clock and have been extremely successful in helping METRO Police apprehend criminals," Bumpers says.