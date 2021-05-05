Meth bust may be largest ever in Liberty County, authorities say

article

Authorities executed a search warrant at a home in north Liberty County and discovered what they estimate to be over $500,000 in meth.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was at a home near County Road 2129 and FM 787 on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the amount of meth found inside of the home is believed to be the largest ever in the county.

According to authorities, it appears the location was being used as a conversion house.

A hazmat team was helping to secure the drugs. Authorities will then be able to determine the total weight.

