Meow Wolf Houston: See first-look inside interactive art exhibit

October 29, 2024
Houston
Meow Wolf is opening in Houston with mind-blowing art installations, immersive sound and video design. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez gives you a first look inside all the fun!

HOUSTON - Mind-blowing art installations, immersive sound and video design along with dozens of breath-taking structures all come together inside of Meow Wolf.

It is hard to describe the experience until you physically walk into the building which feels more like a portal into another dimension.

Meow Wolf Houston will open its doors this Halloween.

See the website for more information and to purchase tickets.