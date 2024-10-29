Meow Wolf Houston: See first-look inside interactive art exhibit
HOUSTON - Mind-blowing art installations, immersive sound and video design along with dozens of breath-taking structures all come together inside of Meow Wolf.
It is hard to describe the experience until you physically walk into the building which feels more like a portal into another dimension.
Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app
Meow Wolf Houston will open its doors this Halloween.
See the website for more information and to purchase tickets.