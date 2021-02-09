Mental health-related ER visits among children, teens increase during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked other health crises -- including child and teen mental health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from April through October of 2020, mental health-related visits to the emergency room went up for children and teens compared to the same time in 2019. The increase was 24% in kids ages 5 through 11 and 31% among ages 12 to 17.

Emergency room visits are usually the first point of care for children's mental health emergencies.

"These numbers are definitely disturbing," said Dr. Lokesh Shahani, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center.

He says children between 5- and 11-years-old often cannot verbalize how they feel.

"Kids between the 5 and 11, at times, don't have the ability to actually identify that they are suffering from something," Dr. Shahani noted.

Instead, he says parents or caregivers should look for changes in behavior including: excessive crying, irritability, acting out, sudden bedwetting, disengaged from school and learning, complaining of headache or stomachaches, and changes in interest patterns.

"My child used to play with this toy all the time, now he doesn't have any interest in playing with this toy," Dr. Shahani said as an example of changes in interest patterns.

In 12- to 17-year-olds, Dr. Shahani says they may say they're feeling sad or frustrated. Parents may also notice changes in grades, changes in friendships, or experimenting with drugs and alcohol.

He adds whether the child is 5 or 17, the first thing parents should do is comfort and listen.

"Giving the child space as well as an opportunity to explain what the problem is," he noted.

He suggests starting the conversation by expressing concern followed by a question to explore the problem. For example, "I understand you're sad. Tell me what is going on? Why do you feel sad?"

Dr. Shahani says it is okay to ask if a child or teen is having suicidal thoughts. However, he notes to ask gently and with genuine concern.

There are various papers and research studies available saying that just asking about suicide doesn't really mean that you're going to kind of induce that thought in someone's mind," he explained.

RESOURCES

Through the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program, UTHealth partners with 11 school districts or charter schools to offer free telemedicine visits with mental health specialists. They are Alief ISD, Aldine ISD, Huffman ISD, Humble ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD, YES Prep, Waller ISD, LaPorte ISD, Varnett Schools, Reve Prep Charter School, and Katy ISD.

Dr. Shahani also suggests parents use the CDC Parental Resource Kit, speak with their child's pediatrician or school counselor.

If you, your child, or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

