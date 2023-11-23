Mental health experts share tips to cope with the holiday blues

For many people, the holidays are a time for family and togetherness. But for some, it can be a challenging time for anyone dealing with loneliness or the loss of a loved one.

"The reality is that there are many other stressors," said Dr. Luis Fernandez-Wische, a psychiatrist for UTHealth Houston. "It’s incredibly common. I just don’t think people necessarily talk about it. Possibly due to a little bit of shame about expressing any sort of discontent during a time when they’re expected to be happy."

Despite the festive atmosphere, Heather Lottering, an advocate for mental health, said this time of year can bring on feelings of isolation, grief and sadness.

"It tends to be a time when people shell up. They may not talk about it. They may not reach out to people," said Lottering.

To cope with the holiday blues, mental health experts suggest talking to someone you trust about your feelings, allowing yourself to grieve, and creating new traditions.

"There’s going to be times that we might spend time alone and yet have memories of earlier times when we were surrounded by loved ones," said Dr. Fernandez-Wische.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed while around family during the holidays, Dr. Fernandez-Wische suggests taking time to yourself.

"It helps to say no, to set limits. 'Yes, I’ll attend this dinner for this amount of time, but then I have to retreat, go home, take care of some tasks," said Dr. Fernandez-Wische.

The psychiatrist also recommends squeezing in some time to get out and get active to take your mind off things.

"It helps to get some exercise at some point during the day, because that will actually release some neurochemicals in the brain that will allow us to plan better," said Dr. Fernandez-Wische.

Most importantly, mental health experts say to remember you’re not alone.

"So it’s something that we definitely want people to realize, this is a true real feeling, and it’s something that shouldn’t be ignored," said Lottering.