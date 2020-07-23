Memorial services set for HFD Captain Leroy Lucio

article

Memorial services have been set for Houston Fire Department Captain Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday after fighting a month-long battle against COVID-19.



The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association said the visitation, rosary, processional march, and memorial service will take place in Lucio’s family hometown of San Antonio.



Visitation will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, located at 1918 Palo Alto Road on Monday, July 27. Rosary will follow at 7 p.m.



On Tuesday, the processional march will begin at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church, located at 2477 N. Loop 1604 E. Access Road.

Masks will be required at services.



Lucio was a captain at Station 103 with the Houston Fire Department for 29 years. According to the HPFFA, his death will be classified as a line-of-duty death by the Houston Fire Department.

Lucio is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19.

Captain Lucio leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a daughter, according to the Houston Fire Department.