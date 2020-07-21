Houston firefighter to be buried with ‘full honors’ after dying of COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the life of a Houston firefighter for the first time, and he’ll be buried with full honors, said Houston Professional Firefighters’ Association President Marty Lancton.

Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio died Monday night after a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

He served 29 years for the Houston Fire Department, and now he will be honored as having died in the line of duty.

“This is something that Captain Lucio was exposed to while serving the citizens of Houston, and to his family and to his sacrifice we owe everything,” said Lancton.

The 62-year-old lost his battle with coronavirus COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital ICU in San Antonio.

“Captain Lucio checked himself into a San Antonio hospital about a month ago almost, and he was directly admitted into the ICU,” said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Pena is honoring and remembering the first firefighter from his department to die of coronavirus COVID-19 complications.

“He was a great firefighter,” said Pena. “He was there for his crew, for their safety, for the community. He’s a family man.”

Captain Lucio leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter, according to the Houston Fire Department. He lived in San Antonio but worked at Houston Fire Station 103 in the Kingwood area.

Lancton says both Houston and San Antonio firefighters were there at the Lucio family’s side as Captain Lucio battled for his life in the hospital.

“His wife said, This is what the brotherhood is, and this is what family is,” said Lancton.