HFD fire captain passed away from COVID-19 complications

A Houston fire captain has passed away after fighting COVID-19.

Fire Capt. Leroy Lucio passed away Monday night, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association announced.

Lucio had been hospitalized in San Antonio. He is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19.

The association said Lucio's death will be classified as a line-of-duty death by HFD.

He served 29 years in the Houston Fire Department and was a captain at HFD Station 102.

HPFFA President Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton said, “Please keep the family, friends and station crew of Leroy Lucio in your thoughts and prayers. Capt. Lucio leaves behind a loving family, many friends and a long list of Houston firefighters who respected and enjoyed serving with him. We mourn the loss of our friend. His tragic death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

