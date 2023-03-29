A memorial service will be held Friday for former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards.

The service begins at 11 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, located at 2019 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002.

RELATED: Former Houston City Council member Ada Edwards passes away

Several local leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.

Edwards passed away on March 23 at the age of 80. She served as council member for District D for six years.

She was also a community activist, humanitarian, and community leader.

Before her time on city council, she led the Free South Africa movement.

In the late 1980s, she founded the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, which is a grassroots community advocacy coalition that provided both legal and social-action support to residents.

To learn more about Edwards, visit https://adaedwardstribute.com/